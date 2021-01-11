WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.120 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.003 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.013 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show ran opposite a college football playoff game that topped 18 million viewers on ESPN. Friday’s Smackdown finished with a .56 in the 18-49 demographic. The show did not win any of the key demographics for Fox over other the other broadcast network competition.