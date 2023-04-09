WrestleMania 39 Night One poll results for best match and the overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 39 Night One a majority vote A grade with a whopping 80 percent of the vote. B finished second with 15 percent of the vote.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles won the best match of Night One honors with 48 percent of the vote. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship finished a close second with 40 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I all gave A grades to WrestleMania 39 Night One (we gave last year’s night one A- grades). I agree with the readers’ choices for the top two matches, and I thought the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match was a blast.

Readers gave last year’s WrestleMania 38 Night One an A grade with 57 percent of the vote, with B finishing second with 37 percent. The readers gave WrestleMania 37 Night One a majority B grade with 47 percent, and 33 percent gave it an A grade. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls this weekend.