NXT UK TV preview: The semifinals of tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship set for today’s Peacock show

August 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey in a semifinal match in the tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Trent Seven vs. Oliver Carter in a semifinal match in the tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

Powell’s POV: The tournament final will air on next week’s show. Good luck avoiding the spoiler if you have somehow been able to do that thus far. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available either the same day or over the weekend.

