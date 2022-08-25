AEW All Out lineup: The current card for the Labor Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday, September 4 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles

-The finals of the tournament to crown the first AEW Trios Champions

-Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida in a four-way for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

-Wardlow, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal and “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

-The Casino Ladder Match (Entrants TBA)

Powell’s POV: The event will be available via pay-per-view television and Bleacher Report in the United States, and FITE TV internationally. I will be covering the All Out live as it airs, and then Jake Barnett and I will team up for an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).