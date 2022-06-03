WWE Hell in a Cell and NXT In Your House, WWE Smackdown in Columbus (reports needed), AEW Rampage in Ontario, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Jade Cargill, The Blade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Hell in a Cell will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show is headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, and also includes Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the Kickoff Show if there is a match or with the main card as it streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET.

-NXT In Your House will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show is headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship with the stipulation that Breakker will lose the title if he is disqualified. Join us for a live review beginning with the pre-show if it has a match or with the main card as it streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center. The show includes the return of Madcap Moss from an injury angle. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear his exclusive audio review either later tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage is live from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Miz TV with guest U.S. Champion Theory.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) is 42. He has also worked as Pepper Parks and Braxton Sutter.

-Jade Cargill is 30.