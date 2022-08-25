Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-“Time Machine” Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner

-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Vincent in a non-title match

-Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett (Maria Kanellis will be banned from ringside for the upcoming tag title match if Anderson wins)

-Jessicka makes her in-ring debut

-Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air No Surrender 2011 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Sabu. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Ace Austin and Hikuleo vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).