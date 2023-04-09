WrestleMania 39 Night Two reader poll results for best match and the overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 39 Night Two a majority vote B grade with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship won the best match of Night Two honors with 48 percent of the vote. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship finished a close second with 44 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Will Pruett gave WrestleMania Night Two a C grade, and Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B grades. The readers nailed it with the top two matches, though I wonder if a feel good finish to the main event would have been enough to push that match in the top spot.

Last year, the readers gave WrestleMania 38 Night Two a majority vote B grade with 40 percent of the vote, and A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. The readers gave WrestleMania 37 Night Two got a majority vote B grade from 36 percent of the voters and C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls this weekend.