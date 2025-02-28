WWE Smackdown results (2/28): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes’ final appearance before his meeting with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, tournament for a shot a the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,332)

Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Aired live February 28, 2025 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary and set up a video package that recapped last week’s segment involving The Rock and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes…

Cody Rhodes was shown walking backstage. A couple of men approached Cody and pointed him to his special locker room, which they said courtesy of The Final Boss…

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Trish came out wearing a Toronto Maple Leaps jersey with “Trishy” on the back. Wade Barrett checked in on commentary.

Trish questioned what year it was given that Lilian Garcia introdued her, The Rock is back in the mix, and she will be wrestling at Elimination Chamber. She said she loves the generational impact that wrestling has. She pointed out a young lady in the crowd and said that her father probably had her poster on his wall. The young lady smiled and nodded. Trish said her kids see her wrestle in-person for the first time at Elimination Chamber.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was introduced by Strarus. Stratton wore a Maple Leafs jersey with “Tiffy” on the back. Stratton and Stratus removed their jerseys and tossed them into the crowd. The duo spoke of training together and how they would be victorious over Nia Jax and Candice LeRae on Saturday.

Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven made their entrance. Niven wore a Mountie outfit. There was a loud “Chelsea” chant. Green took a jab at the Leafs fabs by saying that unlike team captain Auston Matthews, she actually wins.

Once in the ring, Green spoke about representing the people of America and said they are better, which drew boos from the Canadian crowd. Stratton said she’s American and Green doesn’t represent her. Stratton issued a match challenge. Green said she had plans and had to go. Stratton called for Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis to send out a referee. A ref ran out and the broadcast team said Stratton would face Green… [C]

Powell’s POV: Ah, yes, those were the throwback jerseys of the legendary duo of Pierre-Marc Trishy and Guy Tiffy, starting center and right wing for the 1942 Maple Leafs. As a Minnesotan, I’m arguably the foremost expert on the history of the NHL amongst the American pro wrestling media (I’m also full of shit).

1. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton (w/Trish Stratus) vs. Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green (w/Piper Niven) in a non-title match. The match was joined in progress. Tessitore listed the attendance as 14,252. Stratton performed a dive from the top rope onto both heels at ringside.

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae attacked Stratus at ringside once Stratton got Green back in the ring. Stratton tried to help Stratus, but Jax and LeRae attacked her, causing the referee to call for the bell.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton fought Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green to a non-contest in a non-title match in 3:15.

Stratton and Stratus battled back and cleared Jax from the ring. Stratus dropkicked LeRae and set up for a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Jax pulled her partner to ringside…