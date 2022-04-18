WWE Raw in Buffalo (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Debbie Combs, Steve Lombardi, Bandido, Dasha, Kevin Wacholz, Vickie Guerrero, Joe Doering, Mia Yim, Bruno Sammartino, Wahoo McDaniel, Roddy Piper, George Steele

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show includes Finn Balor vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Buffalo, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Pittsburgh, and WWE Smackdown in Albany. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Debbie Combs (Debbie Szostecki) is 63 today.

-“Brooklyn Brawler” Steve Lombardi is 61 today.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel died at age 63 on April 18, 2002. He was awaiting a kidney transplant and died of complications from diabetes and renal failure.

-The late Bruno Sammartino died on April 18, 2018 at age 82 from multiple organ failure due to heart problems.

-Kevin Wacholz, who wrestled as Nailz the Convict and Kevin Kelly, turned 64 on Sunday.

-Dasha Gonzalez (Dasha Kuret) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Bandido turned 27 on Sunday.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) was born on April 17, 1954. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension at age 61 on July 31, 2015.

-Vickie Guerrero turned 54 on Saturday.

-Paul London turned 42 on Saturday.

-Joe Doering turned 40 on Saturday.

-Mia Yim turned 33 on Saturday.

-The late George Steele (Jim Myers) was born on April 16, 1987. He died on February 16, 2017 at age 79.