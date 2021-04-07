NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night One Polls – Vote for best match and grade the overall show April 7, 2021 CategoriesREADER POLLS NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night One Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night One Poll – Vote for the best match Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship MSK vs. Grizzled Young Vets vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for the vacant NXT Tag Titles Ruff vs. Scott vs. Reed vs. Grimes vs. Lumis vs. Knight in a gauntlet match Kushida vs. Pete Dunne Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsnxtnxt takeovernxt takeover stand and deliverpro wrestlingwm37wrestlemaniawrestlemania 37wwewwe nxt
Be the first to comment