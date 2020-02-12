Former MLW wrestler Teddy Hart arrested

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Teddy Hart (Edward Annis) was arrested on Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Hart was charged with possession of a schedule III narcotic, and possession with intent to sell or distribute. Hart is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

Powell’s POV: Hart was released by MLW in December 2019 and has worked independently since then.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

