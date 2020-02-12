NXT TV preview: Three matches advertised, the final push for Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Kushida in a non-title match.

-Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai.

Powell's POV: The official preview also questions what a number of the major players will do heading into Sunday's NXT Takeover: Portland event.



