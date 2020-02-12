MLW regular makes a surprise appearance on WWE’s “The Bump”

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW regular Davey Boy Smith Jr. appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump.” Smith was billed under his old WWE name of David Hart Smith and joined former tag team partner Tyson Kidd and Natalya on the set of the show, which can be viewed below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Cesaro also appeared remotely and it led to an interesting conversation about Kidd’s tag teams with Cesaro and Smith. Kidd noted that he was more polished by the time he teamed with Cesaro than he was during his run with Smith when they worked as The Hart Dynasty. It was nice to see Kidd, who has been working as a producer for the company following his in-ring career ending prematurely due to injury. As for Smith, he is advertised for the All Japan Champion Carnival in April and is still listed on MLW’s roster page, so it doesn’t look like this appearance on The Bump is a prelude to any type of immediate WWE return. That said, I’m all for the Smith vs. Cesaro match that they day dreamed about during the show.



