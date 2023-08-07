WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville injured

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sonya Deville has reportedly suffered a torn ACL. TMZ reports that Deville, who holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Chelsea Green, is out indefinitely. The report adds that the injury occurred during the duo’s non-title loss to Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on the July 28 edition of WWE Smackdown. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to confirm the injury, let alone what they intend to do with the tag team titles. Here’s wishing the best to Deville in her recovery.