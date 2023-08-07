Max streaming service will reportedly add live sports in October

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Max streaming service will be adding live sports this year. Alex Sherman of CNBC.com reports that the Warner Bros. Discovery owned platform will simulcast live games on cable TV and Max beginning in October beginning with the MLB playoffs. The plan is to also simulcast NBA and NHL games, along with college sports. The new sports tier will be branded with the Bleacher Report name and will require users to pay for the tier on top of the regular Max subscription price. Read more at CNBC.com.

Powell’s POV: AEW is not mentioned in the story, but one has to wonder whether their weekly television shows will also be available via simulcast, and whether their pay-per-view events will eventually be available via Max.