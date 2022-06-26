What's happening...

AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Buy-In pre-show results: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Billy Gunn vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura, and Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

June 26, 2022

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Buy-In Pre-Show
Aired live June 26, 2022 live on AEW YouTube and B/R Live
Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Our coverage of the Buy-In pre-show begins at 6CT/7ET…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.