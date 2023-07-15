AEW Battle of the Belts VII results (7/15): Powell’s review of Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer for the AEW International Title, Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AEW Women’s Title, Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Battle of the Belts VII

Calgary, Alberta at the Calgary Stampede Saddledome

Aired live July 15, 2023 on TNT



The show picked up where Dynamite left off with Starks celebrating his win while Punk looked shocked. Starks went to the stage where the legendary Jushin Liger was dressed in his gear holding the Owen Hart Cup. Starks took the trophy from Liger and paid no attention to Liger, which the broadcast team of Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness acknowledged..,.

The broadcast team checked in from ringside and then ring announcer Dasha handled the introductions for the AEW International Championship match. Orange Cassidy came out with his backpack and title belt. Riccaboni said AEW officials spent the night getting the belt back from Lance Archer and Jake Roberts after they stole it on AEW Rampage…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) for the AEW International Championship. Cassidy went right after Archer, who immediately took offensive control. Archer set up for his Blackout move, but Cassidy fought free temporarily. Archer drilled Cassidy with a knee while Cassidy was still on the ropes. Archer set up for the Blackout, but Cassidy put him in a sleeper hold. Archer escaped and put Cassidy down with a clothesline.

Cassidy ended up at ringside and did his light leg kicks on Roberts, who cocked his fists. Cassidy motioned for Roberts to stop and then put his hands in his pockets. Archer went after Cassidy from behind and ended up swinging him into the barricade. Archer tossed a security guard into the barricade and then tossed another.

Archer went after a third security guard, but Cassidy dropkicked him a few times at ringside. Cassidy picked up a security guard and slammed him onto Archer. Cassidy stacked two more security guards on top of Archer, who ended up shoving them all off and running Cassidy into the barricade.

Riccaboni said they were going to a picture-in-picture break. McGuinness said they would stay with the action because it looked like the match could end. Riccaboni said that was a great call and then they went to the PIP break anyway. Weird. [C]