AEW Dark preview: Nine matches set for Tuesday’s online show, WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Penelope Ford vs. Rachael Ellering.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. The Butcher & The Blade.

-Shawn Spears vs. Alex Chamberlain.

-Rey Fenix vs. Lee Johnson.

-Kip Sabian vs. Michael Stevens.

-“Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt vs. Corey Hollis, Pineapple Pete, and Aaron Solow.

-“The Gunn Club” Austin and Billy vs. Shawn Dean and M’Badu.

-“The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Powell’s POV: This is a quality lineup by Dark standards. It’s good to see Ellering getting a look. She is the daughter of Paul Ellering and worked as Rachael Evers in NXT. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

This Tuesday we have nine STACKED matches set and ready to go!

Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/HS0MKjBIGN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 7, 2020



