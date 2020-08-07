ROH Notes: Wrestler discusses his “imminent return” to ROH, spotlighted wrestler on this weekend’s TV show, Fresh 50 Friday additions to HonorClub, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Matt Sydal will be the next guest on the ROHStrong Podcast hosted by Eck. Sydal will discuss his “imminent return” to ROH along with other topics.

-Quinn McKay also appears on the ROHStrong Podcast.

-Shane Taylor will be spotlighted on this weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show.

-Matches from the 2005 Best of American Super Juniors Tournament will be added to HonorClub as part of “Fresh 50 Friday.” ROH is also adding matches from ROH Third Anniversary Nights 2 and 3.

-Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa were guests on “Happy Hour with The Bouncers” on YouTube.

Powell’s POV: The actual blog also includes the Taylor matches that will appear on this weekend’s television show, as well as details about Brian Johnson’s “Mecca Aid” a cool thing that Joe Hendry is doing for fans who purchase his new t-shirt. Oh, and Eck shares some Dad Jokes (God help us!).