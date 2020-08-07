AEW’s top executive backer is leaving WarnerMedia

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kevin Reilly is leaving WarnerMedia as part of what is being described as a massive executive shakeup. Variety.com reports that WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced in a Friday staff memo that executives Reilly and Bob Greenblatt are exiting, and Keith Cocozza is stepping down from his position. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Reilly was the chief content officer for HBO Max, as well as the president of TNT, TBS, and Tru TV. He signed a four-year contract in May 2019 that was slated to keep him with WarnerMedia through 2022. Reilly was regarded as the biggest AEW backer at WarnerMedia, and was instrumental in the pro wrestling promotion getting its start on TNT, and expanding the agreement between AEW and the network through 2023. Only time will tell what this means for AEW long term.

Update: Deadline.com has published the staff memo that announced WarnerMedia’s executive changes. This story also notes that Reilly reportedly had a recent meeting with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell.