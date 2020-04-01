CategoriesREADER POLLS

NXT on USA Poll: Grade the April 1 edition A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

