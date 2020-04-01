AEW sets the TNT Championship tournament bracket

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following first round matches have been announced for AEW’s eight-man tournament that will determine the first TNT Champion.

-Cody vs. Shawn Spears

-Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

-Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes

-Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

Powell’s POV: The winner of Cody vs. Spears will face the winner of Guevara vs. Allin in the semifinals, and the winner of Sabian vs. Rhodes and Archer vs. Cabana will meet in the other semifinal match. The tournament will begin next week on AEW Dynamite and the finals are scheduled for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23.



