04/01 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears, Chris Jericho and Vanguard 1, Kenny Omega vs. Trent, Lance Archer vs. Marko Stunt, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jayy 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears, Chris Jericho and Vanguard 1, Kenny Omega vs. Trent, Lance Archer vs. Marko Stunt, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jayy, and more (23:17)…

Click here for the April 1 AEW Dynamite audio review.

