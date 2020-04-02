NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Madman Fulton, Chris Kanyon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show will feature a 20-man battle royal to determine the new No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Championship held by Walter. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an B grade majority vote with 24 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C and F finished tied for second with 21 percent of the vote each. I gave show a B- grade for the excellent mic work, though I was disappointed that they featured two classic matches on the WrestleMania go-home show. Believe me, I get it most weeks these days, but I felt that they could have done more to spotlight the WrestleMania matches.

-There were no NXT live events scheduled for this weekend due to WrestleMania, so we have no postponements to list this week.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jack Evans (Jack Miller) is 38.

-Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews) is 37.

-“Madman” Sawyer Fulton (Jacob Southwick) is 31.

-Chris Kanyon (Chris Klucsarits) took his own life at age 40 on April 2, 2010.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

