NXT TV preview: The lineup for next week’s television show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show, which was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano.

-Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

Powell's POV: Kai won the second chance gauntlet match to earn the final spot in the ladder match. WWE is billing the Ciampa vs. Gargano match as "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat."



