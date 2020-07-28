Ric Flair provides an update on his wife Wendy Barlow’s battle with COVID-19

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair appeared on Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” podcast and was asked about his wife Wendy Barlow after she tested positive for COVID-19. “She’s doing great, much better,” Flair said. “No 100 percent, but much better. It’s been over three weeks now… All of a sudden it just came on her, and you’re trying to backtrack to figure out where it came from.

“She was real sick and I had to take her to the hospital twice… just to make sure she was okay because you never know. And , of course, they released her both times after keeping her for a couple hours, but you can’t be careful enough. With the world I live in lately, you double think, double check, you cross examine, it’s brutal.” Watch the full video on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Flair noted that he had four heart operations in May 2019. He once again stated that his wife stays on the top floor of their home in quarantine while he stays in the basement. Flair confirmed that Barlow tested positive to the New York Post last week, yet he denied that he has also tested positive for the virus. Flair did not appear on the last two episodes of Raw, which were taped on June 20.