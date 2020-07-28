WWE Raw viewership down slightly

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Uncategorized WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.617 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.628 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.699 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.688 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.463 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, fourth, and seventh in the 18-49 demographic in the Monday cable ratings. The July 29, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.321 million viewers.