WWE Survivor Series WarGames poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames event received a majority A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote.

-58 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a WarGames match. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim vs. Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai in a WarGames match finished second with 17 percent of the vote, and Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Title finished a close third with 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Will Pruett gave the show an A- grade, while Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B+ grades during our Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review on Saturday night. Last year’s Survivor Series received a majority C grade from 29 percent of the voters. Only 29 percent of the voters gave last year’s show an above average grade. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and pay-per-view events.