NXT TV preview: WWE Hall of Famers appearing on tonight’s show

November 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, and X-Pac reveal the five men and five women who will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline

-Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons

-Dijak returns to the ring

Powell’s POV: The NXT Deadline event will stream Saturday, December 10 on Peacock. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

