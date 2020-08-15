08/15 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Jeff Jarrett on the dispute over the Broken Universe with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, his WWE Hall of Fame induction, his relationship with Impact Wrestling, bringing NJPW Wrestle Kingdom to North American pay-per-view, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Jeff Jarrett joining Jason Powell in this July 18, 2018 discussion on the dispute over the Broken Universe with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, his WWE Hall of Fame induction, his relationship with Impact Wrestling, bringing NJPW Wrestle Kingdom to North American pay-per-view and how it helped launch the promotion’s expansion into the United States, and more…

