MLW Underground preview: Classic show featuring Christopher Daniels, Dick Togo, Devon Storm, Los Maximos, CW Anderson, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Christopher Daniels, Dick Togo, and Ikuto Hidaka vs. Los Maximos and Quiet Storm.

-CW Anderson vs. Devon “Crowbar” Storm

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET. My MLW television reviews will resume with the return of first-run programming.



