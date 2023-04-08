MLW Battle Riot lineup: The card for tonight’s event in Philadelphia (reports needed)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches area advertised for the MLW Battle Riot event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.
-The 40-man Battle Riot match
-“SST” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders for the MLW Tag Team Titles
-Akira vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship
-Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page for the MLW National Openweight Championship
-Shigehiro Irie vs. Calvin Tankman for the WXW Unified Championship
-John Hennigan vs. Lio Rush vs. Willie Mack
-Mandy Leon vs. Billie Starkz
-Brittany Blake vs. B3cca
Powell’s POV: Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire will be attending the event in person and should have a full report on Sunday. We take the more the merrier approach, so if you are going to the show, you are also encouraged to send a report to dotnetjason@gmail.com
Be the first to comment