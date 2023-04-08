What's happening...

04/08 McGuire’s AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI audio review: Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico for the AEW International Title, Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Title, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall for the ROH Tag Titles, Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title, Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty

April 8, 2023

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI: Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico for the AEW International Title, Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Title, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall for the ROH Tag Titles, Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title, Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty, and more (29:19)…

Click here to stream or download the April 8 AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI audio review.

