MLW Anthology preview: Lucha Bros spotlight edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Anthology television show.

-Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Dirty Blondes vs. Jason Cade and Jimmy Yuta for the MLW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch are typically on the call, though some additional names may be involved in the calling of the older matches. MLW Anthology streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.



