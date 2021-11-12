Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: W Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards for a shot at the Impact World Championship, Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson for a shot at the Impact Tag Titles, Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne, Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb, Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero: A strong match and a big win for Raju. The key is how Impact creative follows up on this win. Raju bounces back and forth between being a comedic wrestler and a serious wrestler. He does a great job with the comedy, but it would be nice to see him get a sustained push as a serious wrestler.

W Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards for a shot at the Impact World Championship: A well worked match. It’s hard to get excited about Edwards being in the Turning Point main event despite his long history with Moose. That said, this will be Moose’s first title defense, meaning the challenger is surely going to be fed to the new Impact World Champion, which made Edwards a logical choice.

Chris Bey and El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson for a shot at the Impact Tag Titles: A well worked match with a surprising outcome. I assumed they were working back to Finlay and Robinson challenging Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson again. Rather, we’re getting OG Bullet Club vs. modern day Bullet Club and I’m not really sure who Impact creative wants fans to side with. Of course, they still have time to point viewers in either direction, but they also have to know that Bullet Club peaked years ago and feels like yesterday’s news.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne: There was no mystery regarding the outcome given that Rayne just lost to Mickie James last week, and Martinez is next in line for a title shot. Still, it was a well worked match between two veterans. The post match angle with James saving Martinez from a Rayne attack only to have Martinez leaving James lying was a good, unexpected twist.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb: Suzuki beat up one of the least likable characters on the Impact roster. What’s not to love? Now if only Scott D’Amore would perform his smartest man in the world routine on Suzuki and finally take an ass kicking. I’m kidding, but not really.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Digital Media Championship: Chelsea Green delivered a promo to put over the company’s newest title and tried her best to make it seem like a coveted championship. But the gimmicky title feels mostly out of sight and out of mind. Only time will tell if Impact can make viewers care about this new title.

Steve Maclin has a chance to make the X Division Title match at Turning Point a Triple Threat match: I’m not complaining about Maclin and I look forward to his match against Laredo Kid next week. But is it just me or is nearly every X Division Title match these days more than a singles match? Furthermore, Maclin’s complaint was essentially that he has come out on the losing end of Triple Threat matches despite not factoring into the finish. So Scott D’Amore gave him a chance to earn his way into yet another Triple Threat match?