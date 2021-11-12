AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for tonight’s Full Gear go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy in a lumberjack match.

-Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish.

-Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett.

-Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari.

Powell’s POV: I love the addition of Martin vs. Daivari in what is being billed as a battle of hometown heroes. It was noted that Lio Rush will not be in the corner of Martin, because he is at home following the death of his grandmother. Rampage will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. AEW will also air its Full Gear Countdown special immediately following Rampage on TNT. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.