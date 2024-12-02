AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

What's happening...

December 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in an International Women’s Cup qualifying match

Powell’s POV: The winner of Willow vs. Deeb will face Jamie Hayter at the December 12 Collision taping. Saturday’s Collision will be held in Columbus, Ohio at Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show will air live on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

