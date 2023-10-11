AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale

Powell’s POV: The winner of the battle royale will face MJF in a singles match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the October 18 edition. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. Next week’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).