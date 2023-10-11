WWE Fastlane poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Fastlane premium live event received a majority B grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 29 percent.

-52 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title. Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C grade, while I gave it a C- grade during our same night audio review for Dot Net Members. It wasn’t a bad show. Rather, WWE has set the bar really high for their premium live events and this one simply felt slightly below their 2023 average. Jake and I both agreed with the majority of the readers who selected Rollins vs. Nakamura as the best match match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.