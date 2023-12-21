The list of wrestlers cut by WWE in September who are now free agents

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE back in September and are now free agents following the expiration of their 90-day noncompete clauses.

-Matt Riddle

-Ikemen Jiro

-Brooklyn Barlow

-Yulisa Leon

-Alexis Gray

-Daniel McArthur

-Kevin Ventura-Cortez

-Shanky

-Dabba Kato

-Bryson Montana

-Dana Brooke

-Mansoor

-Mace (Brennan Williams)

-Quincy Elliot

-Dolph Ziggler

-Shelton Benjamin

-Elias

-Rick Boogs

-Riddick Moss

-Top Dolla

-Aliyah

-Mustafa Ali

-Emma

Powell’s POV: Some of the wrestlers listed above were under NXT deals that presumably had shorter noncompete clauses. If I’m in Tony Khan’s shoes, there can be only one choice. Shanky is the devil! No? Best of luck to everyone on the list as they embark on a new chapter of their careers.