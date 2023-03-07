WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Edge will call out Finn Balor
-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match
-Elias vs. Bronson Reed
Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
Be the first to comment