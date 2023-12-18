WWE Raw results (12/18): Powell’s live review of Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,595)

Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

Aired live December 18, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

The Judgment Day faction Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh made their entrance. Cole said this wasn’t the way he wanted to start out his holiday. Priest welcomed fans to Raw and then delivered the “all rise” line.

Balor congratulated Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for winning the gauntlet match to become No. 1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Balor said it was probably the biggest night of the Creed’s lives, whereas it was just another day at the office for him and Balor.