Matt Riddle to headline MLW Kings of Colosseum PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW officially announced Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu for the Kings of Colosseum premium live event. Kings of Colosseum will be held on Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena and will stream on TrillerTV+. Read the official announcement at MLW.com.
Powell’s POV: That’s a loaded main event for MLW’s first event of 2024. Riddle’s 90-day noncompete clause with WWE officially expired today, so it will be interesting to see where else he pops up.
