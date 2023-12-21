What's happening...

Matt Riddle to headline MLW Kings of Colosseum PLE

December 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW officially announced Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu for the Kings of Colosseum premium live event. Kings of Colosseum will be held on Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena and will stream on TrillerTV+. Read the official announcement at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: That’s a loaded main event for MLW’s first event of 2024. Riddle’s 90-day noncompete clause with WWE officially expired today, so it will be interesting to see where else he pops up.

