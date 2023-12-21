Matt Riddle to headline MLW Kings of Colosseum PLE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW officially announced Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu for the Kings of Colosseum premium live event. Kings of Colosseum will be held on Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena and will stream on TrillerTV+. Read the official announcement at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: That’s a loaded main event for MLW’s first event of 2024. Riddle’s 90-day noncompete clause with WWE officially expired today, so it will be interesting to see where else he pops up.