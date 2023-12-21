AEW Worlds End lineup: The updated card for the final pay-per-view of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 30 in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the Triple Crown Championship

Powell’s POV: The previously advertised Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho for the AEW Tag Team Titles is off due to Omega being hospitalized due to a bout with diverticulitis. Riho defeated Saraya to earn her title shot. Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland and Jay White will meet in the semifinals of gold league on Dynamite to determine one of the Continental Classic finalists. The blue league matches will play out on Saturday’s Collision and then the semifinal match will be held on Dynamite.