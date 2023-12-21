ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s Final Battle fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Maya World in a Proving Ground match

-Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. Darius Martin and Action Andretti

-Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. Blake Christian and Willie Mack

-Jacked Jameson, Bronson, and Boulder vs. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Vert Vixen

-Charlette Renegade vs. Rachael Ellering

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).