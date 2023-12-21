AEW Dynamite preview: Continental Classic semifinals set for the Worlds End go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White in a three-way in the Continental Classic tournament gold league semifinal match

-TBD vs. TBD in the Continental Classic tournament blue league semifinal match

-MJF and Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s henchmen for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Moxley, Swerve, and White finished tied in the standings to create the need for the three-way semifinal match. The Blue League semifinal match will be determined on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be the go-home show for AEW Worlds End and will be live from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).