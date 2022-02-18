AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for tonight’s show, earlier start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.
-Jay White vs. Trent Beretta.
-Adam Cole vs. 10.
-Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge.
Powell’s POV: Keith Lee and Wardlow have already qualified for the Face of the Revolution ladder match that will be held at next month’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. The show is being moved for one week due to the network’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend events. Dot Net Members hear Colin’s weekly, same night audio review of Rampage.
