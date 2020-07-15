AEW Dynamite preview: Fight For The Fallen lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Championship.

-Cody vs. Sonny Kiss for the TNT Championship.

-FTR vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt.

Powell's POV: Dynamite carries the Fight For The Fallen theme. AEW will be live in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.



