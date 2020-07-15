NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes.

-NXT and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee addresses the fans.

Powell’s POV: NXT TV is scheduled to be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



