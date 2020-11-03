Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Dawn Marie, Zeuxis, Ariane Andrew, Gran Metalik, Andrade, Bronko Nagurski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship in a rematch from Bound For Glory. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong feud.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Private Party vs. Chaos Project. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show includes Erick Red Beard (Erick Rowan) vs. Watts in a UWN Title tournament match. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dawn Marie is 50.

-Zeuxis is 32.

-Ariane Andrew, who worked as Cameron in WWE, is 33. She used her real name while working for AEW during the women’s tag team tournament.

-Gran Metalik is 32.

-Andrade (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) is 31.

-The late Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was born on November 3, 1908. He died at age 81 on January 7, 1990.



